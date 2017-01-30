Driver slams into building, then takes off

Grants Pass, Ore.- Police are looking for a driver who drove through the front of a business early Monday morning.
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into the building at 123 SW M street, then took off heading west on Bridge Street.
The crash caused substantial damage to the building. Based on evidence at the scene, police are looking for a 4×4 truck or SUV. The vehicle should have front end damage and is leaking transmission fluid.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260