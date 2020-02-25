Driver was playing video games before fatal Tesla crash, investigators say

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KNTV) – The NTSB says distracted driving played a role in a fatal crash involving a Tesla two years ago.
A new report says the driver of a Tesla SUV, who died back in March of 2018 was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time of the crash.
In a hearing Tuesday, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said partially-smart cars like Tesla’s Autopilot cannot drive themselves but yet drivers continue to use them without paying attention.
Sumwalt says Apple engineer Walter Huang died as result of his tesla swerving and slamming to a concrete median in Silicon Valley.
The NTSB says the vehicle’s forward collision never alerted him nor did his automatic brakes activate.
Investigators believe the SUV’s system became confused at the freeway exit, which factored into the crash.