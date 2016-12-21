Drunk Colorado mom accused of leaving 2-year-old in freezing car

Thornton, Colo. — Police say a Colorado woman accused of leaving her toddler in a freezing car was drunk.
They say she left the car in Thornton Friday night and had no idea the next day where the car or the boy were.
The two-year-old spent 14-hours in subzero temperatures.
“We are getting conflicting information where the vehicle is parked at,” an officer said over the radio. You can hear the confusion. “She left her two-year-old inside and she states she walked all night for gas.”
Police radio traffic gives new insight into the search for 2-year-old boy who was left in the car overnight in temps well below zero.
“That’s all that matters he’s safe,” said the child’s babysitter, Karla Begano.
The boy’s mom, 26-year-old Nicole Carmon, showed up at her babysitter’s house Saturday morning looking for her son.
“She discovered she lost her child and I discovered it wasn’t a joke and I called the cops,” said Begano.
Multiple departments joined the search for the boy. According to court documents, she left her son in the car Friday night.
Surveillance video from this Conoco gas station shows her walking up just before 9:30 p.m. looking disheveled.
Later she told investigators she had six shots of vodka.
She also told them got into an accident–but that didn’t happen. Instead, police found the car in this parking lot covered in six inches of snow–her 2-year-old in the back seat suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.
Karla Begano said, “I don’t know how she thought he was here I wasn’t in her state of mind, she never brought him to me I wasn’t in her state of mind she is a wonderful mother. Darrian / name spelling not confirmed/ is safe, to me this is about Darrian, not about me, not about anybody else. That little boy is safe and he is alive.”
There’s no word yet on the boy’s condition.
Carmon is facing charges of criminally negligent child abuse.