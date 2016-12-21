Apparent road-rage shooting injures child in Portland

Portland, Ore. – An 8-year-old girl was injured Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be a road-rage shooting on Interstate 84, according to police.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW reports a bullet grazed the girl’s foot. She was treated by medics at the scene.
The incident began around 3:00 p.m. The victim’s mother was driving on I-84 with two children in the car. A van passed by their vehicle, nearly causing a crash, police said.
The victim’s mother drove past the van when someone fired a shot, striking her daughter’s foot.
There were no other reported injuries.
Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s with a “chunky build’.
Officers said the suspect may have been involved in a hit and run crash on I-84 before the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.