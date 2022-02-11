Dry conditions, gusty winds expected to increase fire danger this weekend in Southern Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Fire agencies across southwest Oregon are urging caution this weekend due to the threat of wildfires.

Forecasters expect unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty, shifting winds pushed ahead by a cold front that should hit the area on Monday.

“With the current weather feeling more like spring than mid-February, it is a great time to work on outside projects, including cleaning and fuel reduction,” said Randall Baley, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Protection Unit Forester in Klamath Falls. “However, conditions this weekend are not looking favorable for burning. Local landowners can help us by delaying burning until conditions improve and protecting their communities from early-season wildfires.”

In Klamath and Lake Counties, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said after several weeks of dry conditions, there’s an increased risk of wildfire, especially at lower elevations.

On the coast, Brookings Fire and Rescue revoked all open burning permits until further notice.

While there’s a chance for some rain in the area soon, it’s not expected to make much of an impact.