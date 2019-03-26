Duke University pays $112 million in fake research lawsuit

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL/NBC) – Duke University has agreed to settle a multi-million dollar fake research lawsuit.
The suit, by the US Justice Department, claims the private university knowingly submitted claims for dozens of research grants that contained falsified or fabricated information from a research technician.
Duke says it discovered the problem in 2013 after the technician was fired for embezzling university money.
The school says that it’s repaying grant money and related penalties totaling some $112 million.
According to the university, the technician pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and paid restitution to the university.
A former Duke employee who alerted the government to the fraud will get nearly $34 million.