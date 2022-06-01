Dutch Bros raises $2.3 million to fight ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The numbers are in on Dutch Bros’ latest campaign to raise money to fight ALS.

Dutch Bros says customers raised a record-breaking $2.3 million during its 16th annual Drink One for Dane campaign.



Dane Boersma, the coffee chain’s co-founder, died of ALS in 2009.

To date, Dutch Bros has donated more than $10 million to the Muscular Dystrophy Association with the support of customers.

According to the Grants Pass-based company, the MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, and advocacy.