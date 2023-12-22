Dwayne Yunker to Replace Lily Morgan

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County Commissioners appointed Dwayne Yunker to replace Representative Lily Morgan in the state legislature.

Morgan recently left the legislature to become the City Manager of Gold Hill.

County commissioners were tasked with finding her replacement which came down to five candidates including Yunker, Yunker spent time on the Grants Pass City Council representing Ward Three.

Commissioner John West said,” He was very precise, very, very adamant.

He was the only one that talked about putting his team together and hitting the ground running.”

West says Yunker wants to focus on repealing measure 110 once he’s in office.

Yunker is already running for Morgan’s vacated house seat in May’s upcoming election.

