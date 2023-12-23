Police look for missing Chiloquin man after vehicle found in remote area

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Chiloquin man.

According to police, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on David “Parker” Wangsness, 31, after family members heard him make “concerning statements” Monday afternoon.

Police say Parker was not immediately found when the report was filed Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Parker’s vehicle was found off Lone Pine Road between Chiloquin and Sprague River, but Parker was nowhere to be found. Police say they did a number of searches in the area with no results.

Parker is described as 6 feet tall, around 165 pounds with brown crew cut hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “Puma” brand sweatshirt, brown pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Parker is asked to call Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Detective Miguel Pena at 541-883-5130 or the Klamath County Tip Line at 541-850-5380.

