Home
Eagle Point 4th of July Cruise

Eagle Point 4th of July Cruise

Local News

A woman in Eagle Point is organizing an event that she says will bring the 4th of July spirit to her community.

With health guidelines canceling the 4th of July parade in eagle point, Katie White used Facebook to organize an independence day cruise. The post has attracted hundreds of people.

“Theres been a lot of interest. The response was overwhelming, but so amazing. I’m hopeful it will be the turnout that social media pulls”, White says.

The cruise will begin at 10:30 am from eagle point high school.

The post says all vehicles and participants are welcome to join the cruise.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »