Eagle Point Teacher Gets Pied for a Cause

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A few Eagle Point teachers got “pied” for a good cause today.

The Leadership Class at Eagle Point High School partnered with nonprofit organization Sparrow Clubs to raise money for a Hillside Elementary School student battling mild spastic diplegia cerebral palsy.

They organized a fundraiser raffle wherein students purchased raffle tickets to write in the name of a participating teacher to get pied for their winter assembly.

The names of the lucky teachers were drawn and as you can see from in the pictures sent to us by the district, these teachers were served “just dessert.”

All in good fun, for a good cause.

