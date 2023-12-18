Actor Patrick Duffy’s Ranch Auction Closed

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Dallas star Patrick Duffy’s $11 million Oregon ranch sold for about half that much at auction. We reported earlier this month that Duffy’s Eagle Point ranch sat on the market for over a year before hitting the auction block.

The 300-plus acre property on the Rogue River was listed through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions for about a week.

The auction closed with a $5.75 million winning bid, which is about half of the amount that the ranch was originally listed for.

