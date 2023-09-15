Curry County employees avoid strike

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Employees of Curry County have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike.

According to an announcement from SEIU Local 503, nine years of pay freezes combined with inflation left Curry County workers more than 13 percent behind where they were in 2008.

Two days before the strike began, the county came to employees with a fair contract, SEIU Local 503 said.

“Though we made some concessions at the bargaining table, we were happy to negotiate to a place that works best for both us and the County. We believe this is a fair agreement that moves the County forward and puts us in a good place to enter into negotiations with the County next year,” said Curry County Appraiser and Union President Anthony Pagano.

With the settlement in place, county workers will return to work as normal on Monday.

