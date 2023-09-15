Medford’s airport leasing new hangar spots

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will be leasing brand-new aircraft hangars to private pilots, business owners and anyone with a passion for flying.

Construction on the new hangars is expected to begin soon and the airport will be releasing details on the leasing application process later this year.

To reserve your spot or stay in the loop you can contact the office directly by calling the airport at 541-776-7222.

