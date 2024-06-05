Jackson County Commissioner salaries challenged at budget meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Commissioners held their meeting Wednesday morning to discuss and vote on the 2024-2025 budget, but they were met with a surprise challenge.

As the board opened the floor for public comment, Democratic Commissioner Candidate Denise Krause, the woman behind the Jackson County For All campaign that failed last month, addressed the board.

Krause challenged the commissioners to voluntarily lower their salaries.

Three ballot measures from Jackson County For All were on the May ballot.

The only one that passed, with 63% voting yes, asked voters if commissioners should reduce their salaries to $75,000 with future salary changes tied to average wages in Jackson County.

But because that measure was tied to increasing the number of commissioners, which failed, the vote is moot.

“The voters have spoken and we all should listen,” Krause said. “The public wants it and the problems the county faces demand it.”

Commissioners did not directly respond to Krause’s comments and continued with their budget conversation.

Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer said, “And I do appreciate the fiscal responsibility maintaining the accuracy but while delivering the robust services we still deliver and I think its important to acknowledge that hard work and attention to detail.”

Krause says she will lower her salary if elected.

