‘Walk-and-Taste’ tour of downtown Medford offered at Pear Blossom Festival

MEDFORD, Ore. – Among the many Pear Blossom Festival activities Friday and Saturday, is the Smudge Pot Stroll.

It began Friday at 5 p.m. and will be offered Saturday as well. It’s a way for people to participate in a ‘walk-and-taste’ tour of several downtown Medford restaurants and food trucks. All you have to do is find the Smudge Pot Stroll table and pay $40 for a ticket, that ticket will get you a taste or drink from 15 different restaurants.

Organizers say it helps the downtown businesses. Participants say they like to broaden their horizons. Event organizer, Stormi Peterson said,

“We’ve got a lot of new restaurants that have popped up downtown, so that gives people the opportunity to get to know them a little bit.”

Festival participant, Blake Emig said,

“Being able to try different drinks and go to different places, maybe wine. And there’s a lot of wineries out here so it’s really nice to be able to try different things out.”

Some of the stops include Porters, Filipino Fire and Craving Cave to name a few. The stroll will be open to festival visitors, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

