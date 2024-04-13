‘Walk-and-Taste’ tour of downtown Medford offered at Pear Blossom Festival

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Among the many Pear Blossom Festival activities Friday and Saturday, is the Smudge Pot Stroll.

It began Friday at 5 p.m. and will be offered Saturday as well. It’s a way for people to participate in a ‘walk-and-taste’ tour of several downtown Medford restaurants and food trucks. All you have to do is find the Smudge Pot Stroll table and pay $40 for a ticket, that ticket will get you a taste or drink from 15 different restaurants.

Organizers say it helps the downtown businesses. Participants say they like to broaden their horizons. Event organizer, Stormi Peterson said,

“We’ve got a lot of new restaurants that have popped up downtown, so that gives people the opportunity to get to know them a little bit.”

Festival participant, Blake Emig said,

“Being able to try different drinks and go to different places, maybe wine. And there’s a lot of wineries out here so it’s really nice to be able to try different things out.”

Some of the stops include Porters, Filipino Fire and Craving Cave to name a few. The stroll will be open to festival visitors, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content