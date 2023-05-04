Florida Gov. DeSantis says ‘stay tuned’ on potential 2024 announcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CNN) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters to “stay tuned” for an announcement on a potential 20-24 presidential run.

Speaking in Panama City on Thursday, DeSantis said he first wants to finish the legislative session in Tallahassee and finalize the state budget.

“So, you’re just going to have to stay tuned on all this, okay,” Governor DeSantis said.” It’s… it’s… you’ll get there one way or another very soon, so you just have to do it. But, I’m not going to short-circuit any of the good work that we’ve done, I mean I want to make sure we’re thorough about doing that. Look, protecting the taxpayer with these line-item vetoes is very important. If you look last year, you know, I vetoed some big items, 3.3 billion, but that generated the largest budget surplus in the history of the state of Florida. So, now we’re in a situation where we still have a large surplus, not as large as last year because we’re doing massive tax cuts and we’re doing a lot of infrastructure to accelerate things we need, which I think is smart, but if there are things that aren’t necessary then you’ve got to lean in on that.”

Florida’s legislature is set to vote on the state’s $117 billion budget on Friday.

