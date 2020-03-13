Home
Community libraries close in Josephine County

Community libraries close in Josephine County

Education Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County public libraries will shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josephine County Community Library said that on March 16, all four branches in Grants Pass, Illinois Valley, Williams and Wolf Creek will temporarily shut down until further notice. The decision comes on the heels of Jackson County’s decision to shut down all of their public libraries with the exception of Ashland and Medford.

Due dates and library card expiration dates will be extended and book drops will remain functional.

During the closure, online services will still be available at http://www.josephinelibrary.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »