Community libraries close in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County public libraries will shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Josephine County Community Library said that on March 16, all four branches in Grants Pass, Illinois Valley, Williams and Wolf Creek will temporarily shut down until further notice. The decision comes on the heels of Jackson County’s decision to shut down all of their public libraries with the exception of Ashland and Medford.
Due dates and library card expiration dates will be extended and book drops will remain functional.
During the closure, online services will still be available at http://www.josephinelibrary.org