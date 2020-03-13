St. Mary’s School moves online during coronavirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local private school will continue classes remotely after Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered the closure of all school campuses in the state until April 1.
As many schools across the state prepare to shut down, St. Mary’s School in Medford will close its physical campus and move to their online teaching platform on Monday, March 16. Classes will continue until the end of the current educational period on Tuesday, March 24.
“St. Mary’s School feels that it is in the best interest of our students to continue classes and coursework in as normal a fashion as possible,” the schools said. “We recognize the move towards online learning shows immense collaboration on the part of our students, parents, and the faculty and staff of St. Mary’s School and appreciate this effort to keep the continued education of our students a priority.”