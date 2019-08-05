El Paso police: shooter has shown no remorse

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – El Paso police tell CNN the man who carried out the slaughter at the Walmart has been unapologetic.
Officials say Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter has shown no regrets and no remorse for killing nearly two-dozen innocent people. He has been cold, emotionally, while talking to investigators. That’s consistent with how police say he carried out the attack.
El Pas Police Commander Steven Lopez said, “The reports that we received is that it was a calculated attack. It was well planned out. And the reports that are coming out is that he showed no emotion. And it appeared, according to the videos and the eyewitness testimonies, that he had some type of training on how he approached his victims.”
“Training, you said. Can you be more specific?”
Commander Lopez said he couldn’t give too many details about the alleged training. “No not specific on the training part. But it looked like he had it pre-planned. He knew exactly what he was doing. So whether it was weeks or months in planning, he had a mission.”
Another police official tells CNN he came face-to-face with the shooter when he was arrested, saying, “He had a stone-cold look… it was nothing short of evil.”
Police are giving a general description of the weapon they believe he used to gun down his victims. El Paso Police Commander Julie Inciriaga, “What was reported, that it was a model that looked like an AK-47.”
The 21-year-old alleged shooter, who is a white supremacist, is being charged with capital murder and the shooting event is even being called an act of terrorism.
U.S. Attorney John Bash said, “We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case and we’re going to do what we do to terrorist in this country, which is to deliver swift and certain justice.”
Authorities are also investigating a racist, anti-immigrant document they believe was posted online by the suspect. That document states it took less than a month to plan the shooting.
The four-page document published on the online message board 8chan about 20 minutes before the shooting.
The author says he opposes “race-mixing” and encourages immigrants to return to their home countries, speaking of a Hispanic invasion.
Authorities say the shootings began Saturday in the parking lot of a Walmart and the shooter then entered the store.
Panicked shoppers slid under tables, others ran for their lives and a heart-wrenching story of two young parents who were killed saving their infant child.
24-year-old Jordan Anchondo was carrying her two-month-old son, Paul, inside the Walmart. Their aunt and uncle told CNN Jordan and her husband Andre had an instant to react. “From what we understood, the shooter came in and pointed a gun at my niece Jordan and Andre was quick to jump in front of Andre in front of Jordan and Paul, the baby. And from what we understood, a bullet went through Andre and Jordan,” Jesse Jamrowski explained.
They both basically shielded the child and then the child fell as they fell. “Yes under Jordan,” said family member Liz Terry. “That’s where I think the broken fingers occurred and the bruising occurred, from what we understand when they pulled baby Paul out he was covered in their blood.”
The shooter was arrested without incident after getting out of his vehicle and approaching police unarmed as they arrived at the Walmart.
He is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility and the new El Paso District Attorney says they will seek the death penalty.