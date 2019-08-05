Home
Death investigation underway in Keno

KENO, Ore. – A suspicious death in the Keno area has sparked activation of the Klamath County Major Crime Team.

911 was notified of a dead person at a home on Clover Creek Road late Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Audema Jean Tecumseh.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says that due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the notification, the crime team was activated.

No arrests have been made.

Oregon State Police forensics specialists were processing the scene Monday morning.

