Elderly man won’t face charges in self-defense shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An elderly man who shot and killed a stranger on his property will not face any charges.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said at about 6:00 p.m. on October 24, 2018, Robert Bushnell Barry walked onto a property in the 4000 block of Foothill Boulevard in Grants Pass.
The property belonged to a couple, both in their 70s, who were watching TV in their living room.
As Barry approached the home, he was asked what he was doing there. Prosecutors said Barry didn’t respond and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. After trying to climb onto the deck attached to the house, he was confronted by the elderly man who lived there.
The D.A’s office said the man, who was carrying a gun, told Barry to leave numerous times. When Barry was about ten feet away, the man shot him twice in self-defense.
Prosecutors said they still don’t know why Barry was in the area, though his car was found on Interstate 5 about a mile away from the home.
The elderly man who shot Barry will not face any charges. It was determined he was justified in using deadly physical force to defend his home.