Election challenges continue

(NBC News) President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump attended separate Veterans Day memorials Wednesday.
Mr. Biden visited a war memorial in Philadelphia, while President Trump, in his first public appearance in nearly a week, joined a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
The president did not make any remarks.
He’s still attacking against the election results. The Trump team has filed more than a dozen lawsuits contesting vote counts and alleging fraud. Many of them have already been dismissed as no evidence of widespread fraud has surfaced.
Georgia’s top election official has confirmed a hand recount will take place there.
“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Biden now leads in Georgia by more than 14,000 votes. His legal team says past statewide recounts indicate he’ll still win.
“The average change in votes was 430, and the median change was 267. End of story. These margins cannot be overcome in recounts,” says transtion team senior counsel Bob Bauer.
In Pennsylvania, elections officials have announced only about 10,000 mail-in ballots arrived during an extended window after election day allowed by the Supreme Court.
Those ballots, still being challenged, are not enough to change the results in the state that put Biden over the top.
