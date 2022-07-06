Electra Fire in N. California 10% contained

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – A wildfire in Northern California continued to burn Wednesday.

The Electra Fire erupted Monday in Amador and Calaveras Counties, knocking out power for tens of thousands and threatening more than 1,200 structures.

CAL FIRE said in a Tuesday evening update that the fire had charred 3,900 acres and was 10% contained.

No homes have been damaged so far.

According to CAL FIRE, one first responder was hospitalized with “minor to moderate injuries.”

Evacuation warnings are in effect in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

