Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase comes to Talent

TALENT, Ore. – The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase is coming to Talent on October 1st.

The event sparked by non-profit Forth and Pacific Power offers a unique educational center on wheels that provides information about owning an electric vehicle along with a chance to test drive a variety of electric cars and bikes.

Organizers say there will be professionals there to talk with people about what kind of EV works best for you and to answer questions about home charging stations.

“We want to encourage the development of that infrastructure so that when someone does make a commitment to an EV they know that they have the tools necessary to charge the vehicle. There is no limit to the type of vehicle and the functionality, we are just trying to raise awareness of the benefits that EVs provide,” said Pacific Power Spokes Person, Brandon Zero.

Zero says Pacific Power has been installing fast chargers around Oregon and giving customers rebates for installing home chargers. The event is part of Talent’s Harvest Festival which runs from 10 am to 4 pm.