Medford Walks For Recovery

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hundreds of people walked through downtown Medford on September 30th for walks for recovery.

Walkers gathered at Hawthorne Park to share their stories of addiction and recovery before taking to the streets.

Organizers say this event was to raise money and awareness of alcohol and drug overdoses in the state.

Organizers say Oregon has the 2nd highest addiction rate in the country and ranks last in access to treatment.

“Oregon doesn’t do a very good job as far as supporting addiction recovery. Oregon Recovers main goal is to bring awareness to recovery, for drugs and alcohol, and to destigmatize being in recovery and to celebrate it,” said Event Director, Ben Powers.

Powers says the event raised more than $7,000 for addiction recovery. He says Oregon Recovers will have another walk in Klamath Falls on October 2nd at the Klamath Commons from noon to 2 pm.