Elevated levels of E. coli reported at Lithia Park swim reservoir

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is warning the public about high levels of bacteria in the Lithia Park swim reservoir.

Officials said while bacteria and parasites are present in every open body of water, there is currently an “elevated” level of E. coli bacteria at the Granite Street swimming reservoir in Lithia Park. “It’s strongly recommended that no one wade, bathe or swim in the reservoir,” said representatives with the City of Ashland.

Contact with the water in Ashland Creek is also discouraged.

Ashland Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor the water quality and they’ll lift the swimming ban as soon as possible. Updates will be provided at https://www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=17431

