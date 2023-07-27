Elude, burglary suspect arrested in Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after he allegedly eluded police and barricaded himself inside a Medford home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon Thursday, there was a reported burglary in the 13300 block of Highway 234 in rural Gold Hill.

Descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle were provided to dispatchers so law enforcement officers could keep an eye out.

At about 12:51 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and the Medford Police Department found the vehicle in the 3200 block of Crater Lake Avenue.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, troopers and officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it eluded toward Delta Waters Road, running several red lights in the process. At that point, law enforcement discontinued the pursuit, JCSO said.

According to deputies, they went to the suspect’s listed address in the 2700 block of Wilkshire Drive in Medford where he was found barricaded inside.

Multiple law enforcement units surrounded the home, including a SWAT team, and began making announcements for the suspect to give himself up peacefully.

At about 1:24 p.m., the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident, JCSO said.

He was identified as 31-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford.

Latham was booked in the Jackson County Jail for burglary and eluding. The case remains open and active as detectives conduct further investigations.

No additional information was made available by JCSO.

