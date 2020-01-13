Home
Emergency warming shelters open in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.— A winter weather storm is forcing emergency warming shelters to open in Ashland this week.

According to the non-profit, Jobs with Justice, the current warming shelter in Ashland houses 45 people, which means roughly the same amount of people are left out on the streets.

To get those people out of the cold, different organizations in the city are opening their doors.

“When it gets this cold and wet, it’s difficult for them so we want to have a place for them to be,” Avram Sacks, Jobs with Justice, said.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ will be hosting the shelter Monday night and then on Tuesday night, the shelter will move to the Ashland Library.

This is the first season both entities are participating in the emergency warming shelter.

“We have so many human beings who are on the street and it’s too cold for people to out right now and this is a way we can allow them to stay warm in this very cold weather,” Kristin Anderson, Ashland Library, said.

According to Avram Sacks, the non-profit wouldn’t be able to host the warming shelters without the help of the organizations and volunteers.

He says they’re looking for more volunteers to help with the shelters.

To volunteer, call, (541) 690-2807.

 

Warming shelter hours and locations:

First Congregational United Church of Christ

  • 717 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520
  • Doors open Monday at 7 P.M.

Ashland Public Library

  • 410 Siskiyou Blvd #2196, Ashland, OR 97520
  • Doors open Tuesday at 8:30 P.M.

 

