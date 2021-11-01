Employee vaccine mandate clears hurdle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The federal government is one step closer to requiring many employers to vaccinate employees or test them weekly for COVID-19.

The rule applies to private companies that employ 100 or more workers.

The Office of Management and Budget completed its review of the emergency rule Monday and it will be published in the federal register within days.

The Labor Department’s regulation also requires employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccines and to recover from any side effects. Any workers who opt for testing instead of vaccination must wear face coverings at work.

The new standards are defined as a minimum, meaning companies are allowed to go further by requiring vaccines and not allowing weekly testing as an alternative.

Employers that fail to comply can be fined up to nearly $14,000 per violation.