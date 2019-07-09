Engine problems force landing in Klamath County field, deputies say

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A pilot and passenger onboard a small plane escaped injury after they made an unplanned landing in a field.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s office said a privately-owned 1948 Stinson 108-3 flown by an Alaskan man took off from the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.
While in the air, the plane started having engine problems, forcing the pilot to put the aircraft down in a field just south of the runway.
The pilot and single passenger escaped without injuries.
The landing caused minor damage to the aircraft.
According to deputies, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and have yet to determine if the incident officially qualifies as a “crash.”