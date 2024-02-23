Winterfest on Ice in Klamath Falls on Saturday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Here’s a way you can beat those winter blues this weekend. The Bill Collier Ice Arena is hosting its 21st annual figure skating spectacular.

This show includes four national champions, two of which are hosting a special workshop where local kids can learn to skate like the pros. Klamath Ice Sports says it’s a special opportunity.

“This is one of their several times coming back to our show. And so, for them to be able to share their experience and their knowledge with a group of skaters locally or you know, throughout the state is a really good experience,” said Alexis Mann from Klamath Ice Sports.

The shows this Saturday at 7pm. Tickets start at $11. You can find out more about it and those workshops at KlamathIceSports.org

