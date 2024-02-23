Ashland gets more jail beds at Jackson County Jail

ASHLAND, Ore. — In an effort to get access to more jail space the Ashland City Council has updated its inter-governmental agreement with the county jail.

According to Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara, the APD has rented dedicated jail bed space at the county jail on an as-needed basis for the last several years.

The updated IGA increases the number of jail beds available from two to three. With additional space, fewer people are released back to the community due to jail bed availability, reducing potential public safety issues.

The new agreement increases the jail bed rental charge from $100 per bed per day to $110. APD says the increase in the daily fee can be absorbed by the department’s annual budget of $33,000 for these changes.

