Klamath Basin gets $15M to prevent wildfires

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – $15 million in federal funds is coming to Southern Oregon to combat the growing wildfire crisis.

The Klamath Basin will get the money while Central Oregon will get $18 million.

According to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the investment will allow local national forests to collaborate with tribes, communities and other partners.

The project’s aim to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health to protect communities and infrastructure, water quality, and landowners.

