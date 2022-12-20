Eric Church headlining new music festival coming to Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The Jackson County Expo announced a brand new music festival is coming to the Rogue Valley this summer.

The Rogue Music Fest is expected to hold up to 18,000 people.

Monday it also announced its first of nine acts, Eric Church.

Expo Director Helen Baker said, “it’s one of my dreams come true.”

The Jackson County Expo has been saving money for the past six years to put on the Rogue Music Fest.

The two day festival will run Friday and Saturday, June 16th and 17th.

Baker said, “we see ourselves more as a city festival than a rural country festival….. we’re focused on building all of Southern Oregon up, not just our event.”

The Rogue Music Fest will be held on the blacktop parking lot at The Expo, as opposed to the gravel parking lot where the Country Crossings Festival was held in 2017 and 2018.

Rogue Music Fest is also run by The Expo, instead of a third party.

Baker said, “our event is happening on our grounds, but then all the hotels, all the restaurants, everyone else in the valley still gets to partake and make money and have a great time at the same time with us.”

General admission tickets start at $150 for the two day festival, The Expo said it will not be selling single day tickets.

Today it announced Eric Church will headline the festival Friday night, and the Saturday headliner will be announced next month.

Baker said, “we do have a really great lineup planned, and so as they come out and the excitement starts to build, making your plans, how are you going to get there? Where are you going to stay? Having your hotel room arrangements, all of those things come into play.”

Baker said ticket prices will increase as the festival gets closer.

Monday’s announcement was attended by all three Jackson County commissioners who believe the festival will bring tourism dollars to the area.

Commissioner Dave Dotterer said, “I think it’s a really good use for the public to be able to have this kind of an event. I think that this is the kind of thing our citizens have been looking for, the people, and I think it’s just a wonderful idea.”

Tickets are already available at roguemusicfest.com

Parking passes are also for sale, starting at $50.