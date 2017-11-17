Ethics Commission moving forward with formal investigation of former Logos director

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has completed its preliminary review of a complaint filed against the former executive director of Logos Public Charter School. NBC5 News first told you about the complaint filed against Joseph Vondoloski in October. Vondoloski is the former executive director and co-founder of the Medford charter school.
While the Oregon Government Ethics Commission couldn’t say what the complaint alleged, in documents obtained exclusively by NBC5 News concerns were raised by the Medford School District after Vondoloski launched his own for-profit consulting company, then, resigned as the school’s executive director, and then was subsequently hired by the school to provide management and services to Logos through his new consulting company.
The concerns detailed in those documents were both of conflict of interest and potential ethics law violations.
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission had 30 days to conduct a preliminary review. On Friday, the commission voted unanimously to move forward with a formal investigation.
We attempted to reach out to Vondoloski for comment, but have not heard back. When our story aired last month he told NBC5 the accusations were “baseless”.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she's hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She's also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she'd be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.