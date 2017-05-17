EU officials to evaluate airline laptop ban

Brussels, Belgium (NBC News) – A European Commission spokesperson says U.S. and European officials are not expected to make a decision Wednesday when they meet to discuss plans to broaden a U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from Europe.
Enrico Brivio said officials were expected to “carry out a threat assessment” and exchange information during the “high level” meeting.
The White House has defended President Trump’s decision to discuss an ISIS terror threat related to the use of laptops on aircraft with Russian officials.
European Union officials say they have not been briefed on the threat.
Banning large electronics would create logistical chaos on the world’s busiest corridor of air travel.
As many as 65 million people a year travel between Europe and North America on over 400 daily flights.
Many of them are business travelers who rely on the devices to work during the flight.
The ban would dwarf in size the current one, which was put in place in March and affects about 50 flights per day from ten cities, mostly in the Middle East.