Eugene officers assaulted during response to street fight

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) – Three officers in Oregon were injured after they responded to a fight.
Police were called to a neighborhood in Eugene Sunday night because of a street fight involving nine people.
But, when they showed up, they said they could hear and see a woman being assaulted inside the home.
When they rushed inside, they said people started grabbing and punching them from all angles..
They said one officer was knocked to the ground and the man stood over him and punched him, including in the face.
Another officer tried to tase the man, but it didn’t work.
They later caught and arrested the suspect.