Evacuation notices downgraded for residents near Pleasant Creek, Grave Fires

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 2 at 9:50 a.m. Evacuation levels may have changes since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
WIMER, Ore. – People near the Pleasant Creek Fire and the Grave Fire can rest a little bit easier, as the evacuation level in the area has been lowered from Level 2 (be set) to Level 1 (be ready.)
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made the notification on August 2 at 8:00 a.m. It’s applicable to all evacuation levels related to the Pleasant Creek and Graves Fires, both parts of the Garner Complex.
“Regardless of evacuation status, deputies urge all Jackson County residents to be in a Level 1 “Be Ready” state of mind during fire season. Fires can start and spread quickly in both rural and urban areas,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Residents should be prepared to protect their families and property before an emergency occurs.” More information can be found at http://www.rvem.org.
Further information about the Garner Complex can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GarnerComplex2018/ and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/ .