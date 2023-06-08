Evangelist Pat Robertson dead at 93

(NBC) Pat Robertson, the conservative evangelist and Christian Coalition founder, has died.

The Christian Broadcasting Network that Robertson founded did not immediately announce his cause of death.

In a statement the company said that “Pat Robertson dedicated his life to preaching the gospel, helping those in need, and educating the next generation.”

Robertson was one of the most prominent and influential Christian broadcasters and entrepreneurs in the United States.

His Christian Coalition organization helped mobilize American evangelicals into a conservative political bloc and one of the cornerstones of the modern Republican party.

But Robertson also regularly drew criticism for his statements about the LGBTQ community and other minority groups.

Robertson also ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988, a contest ultimately won by George H.W. Bush.

Following Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Robertson implored Trump to “move on.”

Pat Robertson was 93-years-old.

