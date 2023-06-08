Woman reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An elderly woman was reported missing in Josephine County.

Investigators said 80-year-old Berna Leahy was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on June 6 in the 800 block of Shan Creek Road in Josephine County.

Leahy is described as a white woman, 5’8” tall, weighing 165 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Leahy was wearing blue pants, a blue striped shirt, grey sneakers, and black socks when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Leahy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.