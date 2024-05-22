ExplorUS takes over operations at Crater Lake National Park

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Your visit to Crater Lake National Park might feel different. The park is officially under new operation. ExplorUS reopened the park’s dining room and lodge on Friday.

NBC5 News reported in February that the National Park Service announced that it planned to terminate its relationship with Aramark’s Crater Lake Hospitality, which had previously been the park’s operator. This came after allegations of unsafe housing conditions, environmental hazards, and health code violations.

The new operator ExplorUs says it’s committed to providing the highest level of services while being good stewards of the lake.

