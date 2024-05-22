Britt and Somar Family Vineyard have until Friday to bid on historic hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. – Britt Festival and Somar Family Vineyards have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit final offers on the United States Hotel building in Jacksonville.

Last week NBC5 News reported on Britt Music and Arts Festival’s potential plans to trade Jackson County their current downtown Medford office building for the U.S. Hotel building in Jacksonville.

Tuesday morning, Britt CEO Abby McKee told NBC5 News there will be a meeting with Britt’s Board of Directors Thursday morning to decide on an offer that make sense for them.

“The earliest fundraisers to create Britt and some of the earliest events for Britt actually happened in the United States Hotel Ballroom,” McKee said. “There’s a lot of poetry to this and we are very inextricably linked to the whole culture of Jacksonville.”

If their offer is accepted, Britt plans to remain in their current building in downtown Medford while they fundraise to restore the historic U.S. Hotel building which has been on the market for more than a decade.

