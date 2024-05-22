Summer reading program at Klamath County Library

KLAMATH FALLS , Ore. — As schools start to wind down parents might be planning activities for their kids to keep them busy this summer.

Klamath County Library is offering a great option with a reading program that offers some fun prizes and cool performances.

That includes a magic show, a close encounter with some reptiles, and even a border collie show.

Gloria Reyes the youth Librarian Assistant at the Klamath County Library said, “Reading four or five books throughout the summer can really impact their reading levels. So we help them keep up with their reading levels and we make it fun so they want to do it. They want these prizes”.

You can learn more about the fun activities they have planned at the Klamath County Library website.

If kids complete the challenge of the reading program they get a t-shirt as well as many other prizes.

