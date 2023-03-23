Explosion destroys home in Siskiyou County

McCloud, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a home explosion in McCloud, California Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters from McCloud, Mount Shasta, and CAL FIRE responded to a property on the Mount Shasta Forest Estates after a report of an explosion.

First responders confirmed no one was home and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators believe it was caused by a propane leak.

This is a good reminder to homeowners that heavy snow and ice can dislodge gas lines and officials say they should be checked regularly after storms.

