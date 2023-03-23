Police seek Grant Pass Jewelry suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are hoping the public can help in their search for a jewelry thief.

A woman was caught on surveillance video while stealing a large amount of jewelry.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon at Elegance Antiques on Southeast 6th Street in downtown Grants Pass.

The store says she picked the locks on their display cases.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect should reach out to GPPD.

