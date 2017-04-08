Extreme winds cause thousands of power outages

Josephine County, Ore. — Widespread power outages have been causing problems throughout Oregon and northern California. Locally, the outages mainly impacted areas between Gold Hill and Roseburg.
“Late last night and early this morning, we experienced some extreme weather – some high winds and a lot of tree-related outages. At a peak, we had 91,000 outages in the Oregon and northern California service territory,” said Monte Mendenhall, regional business manager for Pacific Power.
Both Grants Pass School District 7 and Rogue River School District had to cancel classes Friday.
