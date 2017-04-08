Home
Shooter on the loose after altercation in Wolf Creek neighborhood

Shooter on the loose after altercation in Wolf Creek neighborhood

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Wolf Creek, Ore. — Oregon State Police said a man is on the run, and considered armed and dangerous. He’s a person of interest in a shooting Thursday evening in Wolf Creek.

“We have a shooter on the loose in wolf creek,” said Fire Chief Steve Scruggs, Wolf Creek Fire and Rescue.

Three men – one in the hospital, one in custody, and one at large. Police said they were all involved in a shooting that happened Thursday night at around 5 p.m. in a neighborhood on Lower Creek Road.

“It was an altercation between two males and obviously the one male shot the other male,” said Sergeant. Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.

Wolf Creek Fire and Rescue said it received a call from a neighbor saying two small children came running to their house to tell them what happened.

“Stating that there were two victims and both had been shot with a 30-aught-6,” Chief Scruggs said.

The cause for the conflict is still under investigation.

“We had troopers, and Josephine County deputies responded to the scene. We also had our major crimes detectives also respond,” Sgt. Proulx said.

When law enforcement first arrived on-scene, they had to deal with one obstacle and that was an iron gate that was locked, so they were forced to take down the wooden fence just feet away.

“A male on the ground with a gunshot wound, another male was present and taken into custody by law enforcement,” Chief Scruggs said.

Wolf Creek Fire and Rescue transported the victim, 55-year-old Conal Moran, back to the station, then had him flown to the hospital.

The person of interest is Jacy Kevin McManus, he is 35 years old, and is from the Wolf Creek/Roseburg area. He is 5’11” tall and 185 pounds. McManus has brown hair (freshly shaved head), blue eyes and a goatee. McManus has tattoos on the front of his shins (white pride) and on his knuckles (pain).

McManus was last seen wearing a black Glendale Pirates hooded sweatshirt with tan or green pants.

Police are telling residents, he is armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics