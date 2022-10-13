F-35’s from Arizona begin 2-week training at Kingsley Field

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls is welcoming members of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

It’s part of a two week training mission, using F-35A Lightning jets from the base in Arizona.

It’s the first time since 2017, jets from Luke Air Force Base have visited Klamath Falls.

Kingsley Field said their air space gives pilots the opportunity to practice in a more complex environment.

The air space is not only less crowded in the sky compared to other bases but there’s also less civilians on the ground where they train, making it an ideal spot to practice.

“A lot of military bases don’t have the privilege we do here at Kingsley Field to have such a fantastic military operating space,” Air Force spokesperson Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar said. “And Luke Air Force base recognizes that and they wanted to come up here and try it for themselves.”

According to the base, residents may notice an increase in noise during the two week mission.

However, people will not be able to see the F-35’s up close at Kingsley Field.