Facebook political ads still under scrutiny by legislators

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senator Mark Warner is asking Facebook to reconsider its policy on political ads.
When Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress last week, he said the company would not take down ads that contained lies.
In a letter to Zuckerberg, Senator Warner says Facebook should adhere to the same norms as national broadcasters, saying CNN refused to air a Trump campaign ad that Facebook allowed which contained false information about former vice president Joe Biden.
Warner writes that the impact of Facebook’s policies could be enormous, noting that more than 160 million Americans use Facebook daily and compares that to the most-watched television broadcast in history, Super Bowl 49, which got 114 million viewers.
